Africa’s biggest champagne importers – Nigeria, Ghana, Congo among top 10

Recent figures obtained by How we made it in Africa reveal the biggest African importers of French champagne, with South Africa, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire in the top three places.

According to Comité Champagne, a trade association that represents producers in the Champagne wine region of France, the industry was re-invigorated in 2021 after being badly hit in 2020. Sales made a strong comeback, increasing by 31% to 320 million bottles and returning to levels comparable to those seen in the early 2010s. This comeback was even more pronounced when it came to turnover, with total sales amounting to a never-before-seen €5.7 billion.

These results are to a large extent attributable to a dynamic export market, with exports reaching 180 million bottles for the first time, accounting for over 56% of all champagne sales.

Below are the top African countries for champagne exports in 2021.

1. South Africa

Sales value: €27,572,000

Number of bottles: 1,099,000

Global ranking: 20

2. Nigeria

Sales value: €21,432,000

Number of bottles: 559,000

Global ranking: 24

3. Côte d’Ivoire

Sales value: €12,708,00

Number of bottles: 646,00

Global ranking: 30

4. Democratic Republic of Congo

Sales value: €8,352,000

Number of bottles: 301,000

Global ranking: 38

5. Cameroon

Sales value: €7,153,000

Number of bottles: 214,000

Global ranking: 41

6. Togo

Sales: €4,426,000

Number of bottles: 209,000

Global ranking: 47

7. Ghana

Sales: €4,283,000

Number of bottles: 147,000

Global ranking: 51

8. Republic of Congo

Sales: €3,542,000

Number of bottles: 155,000

Global ranking: 55

9. Burkina Faso

Sales: €3,445,000

Number of bottles: 140,000

Global ranking: 56

10. Gabon

Sales: 3,024,000

Number of bottles: 163,000

Global ranking: 62

New champagne consumption trends are becoming apparent. In many countries, at-home consumption of champagne emerged during lockdown and has remained popular.

In 2021, champagne exports worldwide stood at 320.2 million bottles – an increase of 7.7% compared to 2019. While the first months of the year still bore the scars of the pandemic (bars and restaurants remained closed in many countries, major celebrations were postponed, trade was limited, tourist activity and business travel were reduced), the second half of the year saw restrictions ease in most countries and champagne exports return.