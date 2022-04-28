Africa’s biggest champagne importers – Nigeria, Ghana, Congo among top 10
Recent figures obtained by How we made it in Africa reveal the biggest African importers of French champagne, with South Africa, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire in the top three places.
According to Comité Champagne, a trade association that represents producers in the Champagne wine region of France, the industry was re-invigorated in 2021 after being badly hit in 2020. Sales made a strong comeback, increasing by 31% to 320 million bottles and returning to levels comparable to those seen in the early 2010s. This comeback was even more pronounced when it came to turnover, with total sales amounting to a never-before-seen €5.7 billion.
These results are to a large extent attributable to a dynamic export market, with exports reaching 180 million bottles for the first time, accounting for over 56% of all champagne sales.
Below are the top African countries for champagne exports in 2021.
1. South Africa
Sales value: €27,572,000
Number of bottles: 1,099,000
Global ranking: 20
2. Nigeria
Sales value: €21,432,000
Number of bottles: 559,000
Global ranking: 24
3. Côte d’Ivoire
Sales value: €12,708,00
Number of bottles: 646,00
Global ranking: 30
4. Democratic Republic of Congo
Sales value: €8,352,000
Number of bottles: 301,000
Global ranking: 38
5. Cameroon
Sales value: €7,153,000
Number of bottles: 214,000
Global ranking: 41
6. Togo
Sales: €4,426,000
Number of bottles: 209,000
Global ranking: 47
7. Ghana
Sales: €4,283,000
Number of bottles: 147,000
Global ranking: 51
8. Republic of Congo
Sales: €3,542,000
Number of bottles: 155,000
Global ranking: 55
9. Burkina Faso
Sales: €3,445,000
Number of bottles: 140,000
Global ranking: 56
10. Gabon
Sales: 3,024,000
Number of bottles: 163,000
Global ranking: 62
New champagne consumption trends are becoming apparent. In many countries, at-home consumption of champagne emerged during lockdown and has remained popular.
In 2021, champagne exports worldwide stood at 320.2 million bottles – an increase of 7.7% compared to 2019. While the first months of the year still bore the scars of the pandemic (bars and restaurants remained closed in many countries, major celebrations were postponed, trade was limited, tourist activity and business travel were reduced), the second half of the year saw restrictions ease in most countries and champagne exports return.